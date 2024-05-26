WNBA’s Aces waive Dyaisha Fair

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Edison Tech and Syracuse University grad Dyaisha Fair was waived by the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

The 5-foot-5 guard got in her first game of the season on Saturday against the Indiana Fever, logging two assists in four minutes of action.

The move came as a bit of a surprise, as the Aces picked Fair 16th overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft in April.

Fair, who left her college basketball career as the third-leading scorer of all-time, is now a free agent.