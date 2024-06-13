Yankees ace Gerrit Cole scheduled to pitch against Red Wings

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – Since Spring Training, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole had been sidelined with a right elbow injury. That was until he began a rehab assignment in early June that has seen him pitch for AA Somerset entirely. That is until Friday.

Cole, last year’s Cy Young Award winner, is scheduled to make another rehab start at Innovative Field for the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders against the Red Wings.

Rochester is looking forward to the challenge, one that doesn’t come along too often.

“For a lot of these guys here, they won’t go to the big leagues,” said manager Matt LeCroy. “I think it’ll be a good incentive for these guys to try to make the most of it and get some hits off him.”

The Red Wings have struggled hitting the ball recently, getting shutout by the Railriders on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cole will likely only go a few innings on Friday, but the fans in attendance are expected to exceed 10,000. No matter how the Wings fare against one of the top pitchers in the game, it’ll be an event to be at the ballpark.

“We play the game for the people, entertain the fans,” said catcher Jarrett Gonzales.

“I’m excited for our team to be able to play in front of a big crowd,” said LeCroy. “This is something they should soak in.”

First pitch for Friday’s game is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.