Yankees’ Gerrit Cole takes mound for RailRiders vs. Red Wings

By News10NBC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One of the best pitchers in baseball today is on the mound at Innovative Field, as New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole pitches for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders — the Yanks’ AAA affiliate, — against the Rochester Red Wings on Friday night.

News10NBC’s Jackson Roberts is on the scene and says the stadium is basically full — while the Red Wings are our local team, this is also a huge Yankees town.

For Yankees fans, it’s the first chance to see Cole pitch this year, as he’s been out since spring training with a right elbow injury…

For the Red Wings, it’s a chance to face some top-flight competition. Manager Matt LeCroy says that’s a great thing for the guys on his team.