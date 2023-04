ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Rochester Coalition 18U Tier 2 hockey team won the national title, the first in program history.

The talented team took down West Dundee, 2-1, in a dominant tournament run and overall season. Rochester put together six wins to take the national championship, and went a near perfect 40-0-4 on the season.

Across the six tournament games, Rochester outscored the teams they faced by a total of 24 goals.