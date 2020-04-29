Naomi Silver recalls her effort to build the Wings a new stadium in '93

"Fans wanted more out of an experience,” Silver said. “That's the time when people started to expect better food, more offerings, just better amenities and corporations were looking for opportunities to rent suites for clients."

The process to move the team from Silver Stadium, the Red Wings home for 68 years, to Frontier Field took four years.

"It was tough leaving the memories behind, but not just for me, it was that way for so many people," Silver said.

But leaving Silver Stadium was a necessity for the Red Wings. In the 90s Major League teams wanted a higher quality venue for their Triple-A teams than Silver Stadium provided.

If the Red Wings didn't build a new stadium there was a chance that Rochester would lose its team.

"This stadium has been great for us,” Silver said. “moving into it ensured that we would have baseball for the next generation and beyond, we just didn't want baseball to evaporate because we're not the biggest city in Triple-A. We didn't want Rochester to fall to the wayside, so this was important to us."

The team on the field responded with a championship season in the first year at Frontier Field.

"I don't know how anyone could imagine a season that was more wonderful than that,” Silver said. “It was just tremendous for our fans and it’s just everything you want to bring home to the fans in your city."

And the city has responded, more than 400,000 fans go through the turnstiles for Red Wings games every summer.

"The biggest part of Frontier Field in this community is that the fans have the opportunity to see the best in Rochester, what we can do, what we can offer,” Silver said. “Bringing the whole community together there is about as special an opportunity as someone like me can ever get."

Naomi Silver's hard work and the hard work of many other people brought about the creation of Frontier Field and this Saturday at noon you can watch the first Red Wings game from 1997 as it aired right here on News10NBC.