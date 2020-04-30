P.J. Forbes recalls Wings' 1997 home opener

Forbes was an infielder with the Red Wings and very early on found a specific amenity of the ballpark to enjoy.

"Frontier Field had a tv room with a couch, and I always found my way to that couch after batting practice for a 20-minute nap, I didn't have to sleep in a chair in front of my locker," Forbes said.

Forbes remained well-rested throughout the season, and it kept him sharp for the final game of the Governors’ Cup when a key defensive play led to a crucial out in the ninth inning.

"I just tried to read his hands, as soon as I saw the top hand slide up the bat I took off, got a good jump," Forbes recalled. "The gravity didn't set in until later when it was the 2nd out in the 9th inning in the championship game of the Governors' cup."

One batter later it was time to celebrate and raise a trophy. For Forbes, it was the people in the organization that already made him feel like a winner.

"They are the first-class upper echelon front office in all of minor league baseball, Dan and Naomi. They treated us like big leaguers," Forbes said. "I felt like I was in the big leagues in Triple-A every day that I was in Rochester, best 3 years I had in the minor leagues for sure."

Fond memories of his time on the field made even better by the fans who came to the ballpark to watch him play.

"Thank you to the people of Rochester, I'll forever be grateful and endeared to them and the city. 1997 was definitely a special season," Forbes said.

Forbes and his wife recently welcomed a new baby girl to their family and he's not entirely out of baseball. While his playing days are behind him he's now a coach on his 13-year-old son's baseball team.

This Saturday you can catch Forbes and the rest of the 1997 Red Wings play in the first-ever baseball game at Frontier Field.

ROC Rewind starts at noon with a special pregame show prior to the first pitch at Frontier Field.