Red Wings GM reacts to cancellation of Minor League Baseball's season

For the first time since 1894, there won't be a professional baseball season in Rochester.

"We've had a lot of cancellations over the years,' Mason said. "Obviously, a lot of rain outs, some other cancellations for a variety of weird reasons, but never anything like this, and certainly never a 70-game season completely wiped out."

The minor league season is another coronavirus casualty, and Mason says the cancellation will have a devastating impact on the team's financials.

"We play all summer so that we can make it through the winter. Then, spring comes, and we start getting our financial house back in order as we start playing more games, but we're looking at a season without a season this year and 20 months without playing a baseball game, our core business," Mason said.

For select players, their season will continue on the Minnesota Twins' taxi squad, and Red Wings Manager Toby Gardenhire will be joining them.

"He'll be with a lot of the players that would've been here, getting them ready to get called up to the Twins in case they need a player or two, which we know they will," Mason said.

For the remaining guys who didn't make the cut, they have a long few months ahead without baseball.

"Sitting around your house in April and not playing baseball in April for the first time in their lives and then not playing baseball for the first time in their lives in May," Mason said, "Now it's June, then it's going to be July and August. It's going to be really tough for those guys."

Mason's 60-degree guarantee might not have stood a chance this year, but he's confident making promises for next season.

"2021 - we're going to make it the best season that our fans have seen in a long, long time," Mason said.

In the meantime, we look forward to the Red Wings' tweets of Milo the Bat Dog to get us through the drought.