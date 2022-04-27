Red Wings postpone Wednesday night game—it's too cold

WHECTV
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you think it's too cold for spring, you're not alone. The Rochester Red Wings agree with you, so they're postponing Wednesday night's game.
It turns out their "heated seats" didn't quite hack it.
With "feels like" temperatures in the 20s, the team decided it was just too cold for baseball.
The Red Wings will instead play the Syracuse Mets at Frontier Field in a doubleheader on Saturday, April 30 at 1:05 p.m.
Fans can exchange their tickets for Wednesday night's game for any future home game during the 2022 season.
Winter get the **** outta here! pic.twitter.com/KwsK7WfzgU— Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) April 27, 2022
This is the second time a Red Wings game has had to be postponed this season. The first was the team's "Baseball’s Back Bash" on April 1.
