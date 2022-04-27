 Red Wings postpone Wednesday night game—it's too cold | WHEC.com
Red Wings postpone Wednesday night game—it's too cold

WHECTV
Created: April 27, 2022 02:47 PM

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you think it's too cold for spring, you're not alone. The Rochester Red Wings agree with you, so they're postponing Wednesday night's game.

It turns out their "heated seats" didn't quite hack it.

With "feels like" temperatures in the 20s, the team decided it was just too cold for baseball.

The Red Wings will instead play the Syracuse Mets at Frontier Field in a doubleheader on Saturday, April 30 at 1:05 p.m.

Fans can exchange their tickets for Wednesday night's game for any future home game during the 2022 season.

This is the second time a Red Wings game has had to be postponed this season. The first was the team's "Baseball’s Back Bash" on April 1.

If you want to know when the weather will warm back up, you can check the First Alert Weather Forecast here.


