Red Wings postpone Wednesday night game—it's too cold

The Red Wings will instead play the Syracuse Mets at Frontier Field in a doubleheader on Saturday, April 30 at 1:05 p.m.

Fans can exchange their tickets for Wednesday night's game for any future home game during the 2022 season.

Winter get the **** outta here! pic.twitter.com/KwsK7WfzgU — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) April 27, 2022

This is the second time a Red Wings game has had to be postponed this season. The first was the team's "Baseball’s Back Bash" on April 1.

If you want to know when the weather will warm back up, you can check the First Alert Weather Forecast here.