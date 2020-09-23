Red Wings say goodbye to summer as Blue Jays prospects leave the nest

The Blue Jays prospects finished their stay at Frontier Field on Tuesday, but the summer season is over, as is any chance at enjoying a night at the ballpark like thousands of fans normally do. Mason says that the team did their best to give fans some happy memories at Frontier Field this year.

"We tried our most to make the most of it and thanks to all of the fans who participated in our dinners on the diamond and drive-in movies and other things we did throughout the summer, but those things pale in comparison to a Red Wings game on a Friday night with fireworks and people having a great time."

And bringing back those good times is Mason's focus over the offseason.

"We hear from people all the time how much they miss it here and I hope they realize how much we miss them because this place isn't the same without fans occupying the seats, we can't wait to get people back cheering for the Wings," Mason said. "So hang in there and we'll welcome you back as soon as we possibly can, trust me."

During the offseason, the Red Wings will prepare the field for winter after an entire season’s worth of games were played in a short period of time. Normally 70 Red Wings games are played at Frontier Field between April and September. This year the Blue Jays prospects played nearly 60 games in less than 2 months.