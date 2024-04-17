100 days until the Paris Olympics

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a milestone in the countdown to the Paris Olympics: In just 100 days team USA will join athletes from around the world for the opening ceremony of the 2024 games.

The summer games return to Paris for the fourth time. They were the second city to ever host the Summer Games in 1900.

There will be some newer sports in the fold, including “Breaking,” a type of dance that will be in these games but not back for 2028 in Los Angeles.

And then there’s Kayak Cross, where four athletes race against each other from a ramp above water.

There’s also going to be surfing, skateboarding, sport climbing, and 3 on 3 basketball. All of those sports are making their return after debuting at the Toyko games.

There will also be changes to some events including a weight class added to women’s boxing and a marathon race walk that will replace the men’s 50K Race Walk.

The opening ceremony is on July 26th.

