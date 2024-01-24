$100K-plus donated to cat rescue in Bills kicker Tyler Bass’ name

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

The Ten Lives Club cat rescue organization has now raised more than $100,000 — all in support of Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass.

Bass became the subject of negative comments after missing the game-tying field goal in the divisional round game putting the Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Members of the Bills Mafia wanted to turn that negativity around.

take a step into the Ten Lives Clubhouse in Blasdell, Erie County, and you’ll be greeted by a photo of Tyler Bass.

“Show Your Soft Side is a non-profit organization that teams up with celebrities and athletes to prevent animal abuse by showing that you can still be tough and be kind to animals. So Show Your Soft Side had a connection with Tyler Bass and he wanted to help rescue cats, and Tyler took photos with our rescue cats and we were so excited. It’s not every day that a Bills player helps our cats, so we were so grateful to Tyler,” said Kimberly LaRussa, public relations manager for Ten Lives.

After his missed field goal in Sunday’s playoff game against the Chiefs, Tyler’s fellow cat people felt called to his defense.

“Our phones before that, before we even heard about all this, were ringing off the hook. They said ‘hey. how can we support your organization in Tyler Bass’s name?’ so they decided to donate 22 dollars to Ten Lives Club, and it’s just blown up. We are just overwhelmed by the generosity right now,” LaRussa said.

The donations are coming in from Western New York, as well as cat lovers in Chiefs country, and beyond.

“We help 3,000 cats a year, and we’re only able to do that with the community support, so this doesn’t happen every day and Ten Lives Club has to do a lot of small events throughout the months to receive donations, so this is like huge for our rescue right now,” LaRussa said.

Throughout its 23-year history, Ten Lives has never raised this much money in such a short time before.

“We do wish it was under better circumstances — you know we never want to hear that, you know, someone is bullied, I mean I don’t care that you’re a celebrity or a football player. It’s not right to throw that kind of hate at someone. He’s a human and he’s a person, and we all need to be kinder to each other,” LaRussa said. “So wish it was under better circumstances, but I hope that he’s watching and he sees the impact he’s made and how much he’s helping our rescue cats, and I hope it brings him and his fiancee a smile.”