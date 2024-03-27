$100K-plus in fake designer products seized at Port of Entry

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — More than $100,000 of fake designer products were seized at the Rochester Port of Entry at the airport.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say over the last month and a half they’ve inspected several shipments with so-called “designer” products.

After a thorough investigation, it turned out everything was fake and had counterfeit trademarks. The items ranged from handbags, wallets, clothing and shoes.

If the designer items had been real, they would have been valued at more than $105,000.