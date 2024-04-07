105-year-old man has been chasing the eclipse for decades

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 105-year-old man from Texas, who has family ties here in the area, has been chasing the eclipse for decades. And he has no plans on stopping anytime soon he says.

You see Laverne Biser says he fell in love with eclipses when he was just a teen in high school. So, in 1963 he traveled to Dover Foxcroft, Maine to witness his first total solar eclipse up close. And since then, he’s been hooked.

He has experienced a dozen eclipses from Prince Edward Island in 1972 to New Mexico in 2012 to Nebraska in 2017.

Viewing each eclipse through the solar eclipse telescope he built and capturing each one through his camera. He’s even built a special addition to his tripod and has welding glass to ensure he always gets the perfect solar eclipse pictures.

He shared his love for eclipses and says Monday’s eclipse will be the thirteenth one he has seen and why it’s so special to him.

News10NBC’s Marsha Augustin: “How did you feel after taking that picture knowing that you got it right on the mark?

Laverne Biser: “I was real happy and happy that everyone else enjoyed it. Everybody clapped. They’re beautiful. I just wanted to see what they looked like. You see one, you say my gosh I gotta see all of them. You see one you want to see them all. It’s a beautiful site.”