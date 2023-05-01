10th Annual Rochester Music Hall of Fame inductees honored at concert and ceremony

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Music makers and music lovers gathered for the 10th annual Rochester Hall of Fame induction ceremony and concert on Sunday. The event took place at the Eastman Theater in Kodak Hall.

Legendary Rochester organist Fred Costello said being honored at Sunday’s ceremony came as a surprise.

“He said what are you doing April 30th? I said I have a ball game, ya know? He said no, you’re coming to the Hall of Fame,” Costello said.

After 11 years on the road playing venues across the country, Costello settled down in Rochester. He went on to become the longest reigning sports organist in history and now has another title: Rochester Music Hall of Fame inductee.

“It’s great to be honored among so many great musicians and entertainers who have been before me, so I feel really honored about it,” Costello said.

Joining a roster of six others including: On-air DJ and Host Brother Wease, Tony award winning choreographer Garth Fagan, longtime music director and keyboardist for The Eagles, Will Hollis, vocalist Charlene Keys (also known as known as ‘Tweet’), guitarist and songwriter Sebastian Marino, and the Rochester area native band Majestics.

All of whom Rochester Hall of Fame Board and Selection Commmitte member Jerry Falzone said were selected for their contribution to the world of music and art, and their ties to the region.

“We are one of the most evolved musical cities in the country, maybe even the world,” Falzone said.

Falzone said he is honored to recognize the tremendous impact musicians from the Rochester area continue to have across the globe.

“We’ve got so much music, such a depth of music that comes out of this community, that goes worldwide on a continual basis,” Falzone said.







