11-year-old boy hits pedestrian with stolen car on city’s southwest side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say an 11-year-old boy from the city hit a pedestrian with a 2017 Hyundai which was stolen from Henrietta.

At 8:21 p.m. Rochester Police went to Flint Street and Jefferson Avenue for a 34-year-old woman from the city who was hit by a car.

The woman had injuries to the upper body and was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Because of his age, the boy could not be charged with any crime. He was returned to his parents, and a referral was made to the Monroe County Family Support Center.