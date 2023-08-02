11-year-old boy struck on scooter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An 11-year-old boy an an electric VEO rental scooter was struck by a car Tuesday at the intersection of Jefferson and Columbia avenues. The boy suffered a lower body injury that police say is not life-threatening.

According to Rochester City Police, the boy, who lives in Rochester, was operating the scooter south on Jefferson Avenue and a 60-year-old Rochester woman was driving a sedan east on Columbia Avenue. she was trying to turn north onto Jefferson Avenue when the car and scooter collided. Police said the driver had a green light. The 11-year-old was taken by AMR ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital. The sedan driver was not injured, and there were no charges.