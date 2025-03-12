11-year-old in stolen car hits RPD Major Crimes captain’s SUV, second child-involved crash in two weeks

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An 11-year-old was in a stolen car that hit the SUV of a Rochester Police Department captain Tuesday night. It’s the second time in two weeks that a child that age has been in a stolen car involved in a crash.

The family of the Captain Frank Umbrino, the head of RPD Major Crimes, says he was driving his unmarked RPD SUV on Lyell Avenue when he was blindsided by the stolen KIA. Captain Umbrino’s radio calls said he tried to follow the car until his SUV broke down from the damage.

Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean is at the scene where it ended and he has information on the 11-year-old.

The 11-year-old was picked up by police when they caught the car on Jefferson Avenue about 20 blocks from the crash scene. However, he is too young for juvenile detention, so he goes back to his family.

Video from the scene shows the damage to the front passenger tire of Captain Umbrino’s RPD SUV. In a text message, Captain Umbrino told Berkeley Brean he’s doing okay. The RPD says he’s bumped and bruised but back to work.

Two weeks ago, an 11-year-old driving a stolen car ran over a person crossing the street. Berkeley Brean asked police about the young ages of kids in stolen cars.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “So we have another 11-year-old in a stolen car in a crash. What the heck is going on here?”

Capt. Greg Bello, RPD: “That’s frustrating because an 11-year-old we can’t charge, we can’t put in the juvenile justice system. But beyond that, the fact that 11-year-olds are even involved. Where are the parents and support systems in place for these 11-year-olds? There are a million after school activities that happen in our city. The city rec center, there are rec centers in almost every neighborhood.”

Radio calls from Captain Umbrino show he was pursuing the stolen car after he was hit by it. You can hear him on the radio.

Capt. Frank Umbrino, RPD: “Vehicle is taking off south, coming on Broad Street. Coming off (inaudible) street. It’s, uh, white.”

Capt. Frank Umbrino: “White KIA. Trying to get a plate.”

Capt. Frank Umbrino: “We’re back on southbound on Grape. South on Grape from Jay.”

Officer: “Are they driving erratically at you?”

Umbrino: “Crashed into me. I got, uh, I don’t know if I’m hurt or not but they’re still south.”

Berkeley Brean: “Can you tell me how he’s doing?”

Capt. Greg Bello: “Yeah, I talked to him this morning. He’s got some bumps and bruises. He’s pretty sore from last night but he’s someone who can tough it out and he’s back to work today thankfully.”

Police don’t know right now if the 11-year-old was driving the stolen car that hit the captain because there were two other people in the car, including a 17-year-old. When the chase ended, they both jumped out of the passenger door, so it’s not obvious who was driving.

The number of stolen cars is down in Rochester. This year the average is 28 a week. At the peak two years ago, the average was 75.

