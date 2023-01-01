12-year-old boy among those shot in Rochester on New Year’s Eve

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two shootings took place on New Year’s Eve.

One of the victims is a 12-year-old. This happened just before midnight Saturday. Police say the boy was brought to Strong Hospital in a private car after he was shot. Police determined the shooting happened in the area of Joseph Avenue and Kelly Street.

He is being treated at Strong on Sunday morning. He is expected to survive. No suspects are in custody.

Just minutes before that shooting another gunshot victim walked into Strong Hospital. This one was a 31-year-old man, also brought to Strong in a private car. Police say the man was shot on Alphonse Street. He is also expected to survive his injuries.

No suspects are in custody in this incident either. Police do not believe these shootings are connected. Anyone with information is asked to call police.