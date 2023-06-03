13-year-old accused of making bomb threats to multiple schools Thursday

CHILI, N.Y. — A 13-year-old Chili teen is accused of making bomb threats at two schools.

Deputies arrested and charged the teen with making a terroristic threat — which is a felony.

Thursday morning, investigators say the teen called the Chestnut Ridge Elementary School in Chili, said a bomb was in the school, and then hung up.

The school was searched and no threat was found.

Around the same time, Gates Police were investigating a similar call made to the Westside Academy in Gates.

The teenager was issued appearance tickets.