14-year-old from Henrietta is making candles with a twist

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — While many students in spent their summer relaxing or at camp, one young man from Henrietta spent his time off launching his own business. Austin Shelly, 14 is making his own candles with a little twist.

“Each candle has three bracelet charms inside and this is where we make them,” Shelly said.

Shelly says he got his entrepreneurial spirit from watching his parents navigate their small businesses. When they told him about classes at the Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship, he was all about it.

“My favorite thing I think is learning how to start a business and how to make it successful and how to stay consistent with it,” Shelly said.

Charm Candles was his final project at the institute. But after selling a few prototypes at the mandatory craft show, Shelly said he wanted to keep things going after the program wrapped up.

“I wanted to go with something like scent related so I thought, oh candles would be fun. But then candles, so many people already make candles, so I thought putting something else in candles would make it a little more unique,” he said.

The McQuaid student is still in the early stages of Charm Candles. He started planning in November and has made a few dozen sales since launching in April. But his tiny charms are fueling big dreams.

“I want to make it through college without any student loans, so starting young, making money young, will make it much easier,” Shelly said.

While he recognizes that he might not last forever in the candle business, Austin said it was as good a place as any to start.

“I do want to own my own business but I don’t know what type I want to own. Whatever’s going to make me money, pretty much,” he said.

Austin sells his main product for $30, which is a 12-ounce candle with a bracelet and three charms inside. You can see his products on his website or keep an eye out for him at local craft fairs.

