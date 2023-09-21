14-year-old shot on St. Stanislaus Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 14-year-old boy was being treated today at Rochester General Hospital after being shot at least once this afternoon. The nearby Franklin High School was briefly locked down.

Rochester Police say they were in the area of Franklin High School at around 2:41 p.m. when they were flagged down by a concerned citizen who told them someone may have been shot in the area of Hudson Avenue, and a ShotSpotter activation came in alerting them of several rounds fired in that area. They investigated and found that the shots had been fired on St. Stanislaus Street. Shortly thereafter, the teen was dropped off at the hospital by a private vehicle. Police said his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police said the victim is not a Rochester City School District resident.

The Franklin school has been released from lockdown, and traffic has been restored. Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.