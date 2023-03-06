15-year-old and 16-year-old arrested after crash in stolen Kia; second arrest for 16-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just after 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Rochester Police Officers investigated a car crash where a stolen Kia collided with another vehicle.

The occupants of the Kia fled the accident on foot, and were arrested by police after a foot chase. A 16-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old boy, both city residents, were taken into custody. Both were issued appearance tickets and released.

The 16-year-old was arrested by Rochester Police two weeks ago in a stolen Hyundai, and officers were required to release him with an appearance ticket.