15-year-old charged after pursuit, crash on Avenue A

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A teenager is facing charges after a police pursuit and crash in Rochester.

Around 3:15 p.m. Monday, state police tried to stop the driver of a reported stolen car. The driver took off, leading troopers on a brief chase before crashing on Avenue A, near Gladys Street. The 15-year-old driving the car was taken into custody.

The teen is facing multiple charges, including criminal possession of stolen property. No one was injured in the crash.