Canandaigua girl, 15, accused of setting deadly Bronx fire

A 15-year-old girl from Canandaigua has been connected to a deadly arson fire in New York City.

Police tell NBC that the fire took place in the Bronx on Jan. 29. 29-year-old man, Abdoukarim Sakolly, died in the fire.

Police say the girl, described as a “chronic runaway,” knew people in the building. The girl did not have any connections to the man that died in the fire.

Officials arrested the suspect Saturday night in Midtown and charged her with Murder, Assault, Arson, Reckless Endangerment and Criminal Mischief.