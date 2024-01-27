$150K reward offered in robbery of USPS letter carrier

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A U.S. Postal Service letter carrier was robbed in Rochester. There’s a $150,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspects.

The robbery happened back on Jan. 9, just before 5 p.m., at the Brambury Ridge apartment complex in Rochester, near the Hudson Avenue Walmart.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says the suspect took off in a dark-colored SUV that was waiting along Route 104.

It’s been investigating robberies of letter carriers throughout Monroe County since last January.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 4227142.