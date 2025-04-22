16 trainees graduate from Rochester’s environmental job program

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The city celebrated the latest graduates of its environmental job training program, known as REJob 3.0, on Monday afternoon. The program aims to introduce participants to careers in construction and environmental cleanup.

The tuition-free program lasts about eight weeks. City leaders said that all previous graduates have quickly found careers.

“Man, I’m so excited, I’m so happy. It was a long journey, a long eight weeks, but me and my family completed the program, we did this together, we all helped each other. I wouldn’t be here without them, I appreciate every one of them,” Anthony Johns II said.

The program is funded through a job training grant awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

