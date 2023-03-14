16-year-old student charged for making terroristic threats against school on social media

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On the morning of March 14, the Albion School Resource Deputy received information about a threatening social media post that had been made on Snap Chat. The post allegedly targeted the Albion School District with violence. Working together, school officials, the Albion Police Department, and Orleans County Sheriff’s found the 16-year-old Albion Student responsible for the post.

The suspect and his family cooperated with law enforcement. The suspect was taken to the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office for processing. The suspect said the post was just a joke.

The suspect was charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony. He was arraigned in youth court, and released to the custody of his mother. He had to immediately report to probation for intake and electronic monitoring.

The suspect will return to court on a later date.