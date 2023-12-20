15-year-old Rochester basketball player collapses during game

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 15-year-old apparently went into cardiac arrest on a Rochester basketball court at a JV game.

This happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He collapsed at the School 33 gym and was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital. An EMT who was at the scene, and other first responders, used an AED to revive him. He was alert and talking en route to the hospital.

The JV and varsity games were canceled.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more.