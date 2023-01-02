Video shows moment stolen SUV crashes into car waiting at red light in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s happened again.

Another stolen vehicle, another chase.

It started Sunday night near Remington Street. Rochester Police were pursuing an SUV that had been reported stolen earlier the day during a storm arm robbery in Irondequoit.

Surveillance video obtained by News10NBC shows the SUV hit a car waiting at a red light at Clifford and Hudson avenues. Both vehicles ended up on the sidewalk, the SUV stopping after hitting the building at the corner.

The male driver takes off on foot and is chased by police before he is caught.

Broken car parts are left behind after a stolen SUV crashed into a car Sunday night at Clifford and Hudson avenues. (WHEC photo: Winna Carrasco)

The incident happened just feet from the convenience store owned by Aurora Lopez. Her security cameras caught most of the action.

“I’m not happy to see it, but seeing it, you know, it’s like witnessing even better than the news sometimes. It’s just you have it personally before anybody else,” Lopez said.

Broken car parts still litter the sidewalk near her business. The building that was struck is currently empty.

“I know that there’s an individual that purchased it. He’s been working and gutting it out. So when he comes and sees what happened to the front he’s going to be shocked. It’s a little more work for him,” Lopez said.

This is just the latest in a string of car thefts in our area. Last Monday, three teens are accused of stealing 10 cars from a repair shop.

On Wednesday, two 15-year-old girls are accused of driving a stolen car and causing a multi-car crash. And on Friday, a 16-year-old girl is accused of driving a stolen car and hitting an unoccupied RPD car.

“Now you have 15-year-olds driving cars. You have 13-, 14-year-olds driving cars. That puts everybody else – beyond the property crime aspects of a stolen vehicle, the financial aspect of it – is that people are at risk at this point as well.”

The two people in the car struck by the stolen SUV were taken to the hospital for pain.

The suspect, who has not been named by police, is being held in the Monroe County Jail and is expected to be arraigned as early as Tuesday.