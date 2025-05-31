18 new firefighters graduate, ready to serve amid statewide shortage

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

HENRIETTA, N.Y. – Eighteen new firefighters are ready to serve across our area, graduating at a time when New York state faces a significant shortage of firefighters. According to FASNY, there are approximately 80,000 volunteer firefighters statewide, however more than two decades ago, there were roughly 40,000 more volunteers serving in these critical roles.

At the same time, call volume has increased. Which makes it even more important to have new firefighter recruits, especially as New York is one of the states with the highest number of fire deaths.

The Henrietta Fire District hosted a multi-agency recruit firefighter graduation ceremony, celebrating the completion of an intensive 12-week training program.

“The best 12 weeks I don’t ever want to do again. The academy is definitely the best fun that you never want to have again,” said Zach Rowles of the Henrietta Fire Department and Aaron Fitzgerald of the City of Canandaigua Fire Department.

Rowles, who will soon work for the Henrietta Fire Department, said achieving this milestone is a dream come true.

“I’ve always felt a calling to be a servant to people, and it’s something that has always been important to me my entire life. I’ve worked as an EMT for 10 years, and this was the logical next step to continue doing that,” Rowles said.

Fitzgerald is ready to protect the City of Canandaigua in his new role.

“My community means everything to me. This is what I’ve wanted to do since I was a little kid. I finally had the opportunity, and here goes the next 20-25 years,” Fitzgerald said.

Catherine Engert, a new member of the Rochester Airport Fire Department, proudly displayed the Instructor Award she received at the graduation ceremony.

“That shows me that my hard work was noticed,” Engert said. Engert was the only female recruit to walk the stage and expressed her desire to inspire her daughter and other kids to follow in her footsteps.

“Get involved with the community, showing those younger kids—bringing them in, getting them involved. Getting them excited so we can kind of bolster that and have more joining,” Engert said.

Chief Jay France of the Lakeshore Fire District emphasized the importance of these recruits for many departments.

“You’re seeing much more of a conversion to departments where you have to put on full-time staff to fill the gap. And so these classes are really important,” said France.

