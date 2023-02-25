18-year-old shot in Rochester Saturday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police responded to Rochester General Hospital around 3 p.m. on Saturday for the report of a shooting victim who was dropped off in a private car.

The 18-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to the lower body. His injuries are non-life threatening.

The circumstances and even the location of the shooting, are not currently known. Police say there’s no danger to the community.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.