19 years later, family and friends ask: Where’s Johnny?

Rally held for man missing for 19 years

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Where’s Johnny?

That’s a question some people in Rochester have been asking for 19 years.

Johnny Granison-Bradley went missing 19 years ago Friday. Family and friends held a rally Friday at the Rochester Public Safety Buildoing.

In 2005, Johnny checked himself into Strong Memorial Hospital for a condition he had since he was a kid. He was released at 7 that night. Two days later, the car Johnny drove to the hospital turned up a couple of miles away.

But Johnny was never seen or heard from again.

“We’re starting to feel that PRD from day one hasn’t done anything, enough to show they have been investigating my son’s case,” Ray Bradley said. Holding paperwork, he added, “Here I have what they gave me … in 19 years I have six pages, one in 2005 and the other ones are in 2012. Since then … you haven’t done a doggone thing.”

News10NBC has reached out to RPD for comment.

If you have any information on Johnny Granison-Bradley, call or email RPD’s Major Crimes Unit.