Villa of Hope names new president and chief executive officer

Rochester, N.Y. – The Villa of Hope, a nonprofit organization that provides education, treatment, and services for people struggling with mental health and substance use, announced William Dávila, Ed.D., MSW, LICSW, as its new president and chief executive officer.

Dr. Dávila comes to Villa of Hope from the Children’s Study Home in Massachusetts where he was the chief executive officer. The Children’s Study Home is a nonprofit devoted to identifying and addressing the needs of at-risk children and their families. Before leading the Children’s Study Home, Dávila was vice president of clinical services for the Center for Human Development.

“I am looking forward to becoming a part of the Villa of Hope and Rochester communities. I am honored and proud to be joining this extraordinary organization,” said Dr. Dávila. “Alongside the Villa’s staff, youth and families, and our friends and supporters, I am looking forward to building on the successes of the agency and excited about what we can accomplish together for our clients and the community.”

Dr. Dávila comes to Rochester with his wife Jenny and their two children, Ajani and Arianna.