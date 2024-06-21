2 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Mad Butcher grocery store in Arkansas

A gunman opened fire at an Arkansas grocery store on Friday, killing at least two and wounding eight others, authorities said.

The deadly incident unfolded at about 11:30 a.m. CDT at the Mad Butcher in Fordyce, which is about 70 miles south of the state capitol in Little Rock, police said.

In addition to the two killed, seven civilians and one law enforcement officer were also wounded, according to an Arkansas State Police statement.

The shooter was critically wounded by police and was taken into custody, police said.

“I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives,” Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

The Arkansas attack follows a mass shooting in Oakland, California on Wednesday, when 15 people were wounded during Juneteenth events near Lake Merritt.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.