20 units dispatched to fight structure fire on Lyell Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at 1109 Lyell Avenue.

Fire crews responded to the scene around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, and had to call in more crews because of the size of the structure. Officials say there were heavy flames coming from the roof of a mixed-occupancy storefront.

The storefront had roll down metal doors and a sliding protective gate for security, making it tough for fire crews to get into the building. Officials say crews were able to get in from the back of the structure and begin to fight the flames.

Around 3:22 a.m. fire crews were called out of the structure and started to fight the fire from the outside. Crews say the structure was ventilated through the windows.

A total of 20 units were dispatched and the fire was under control by 4:38 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.