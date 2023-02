ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for 14-year-old Izabella Wrobel, after her mother reported her missing Sunday morning. She is described as a white female, about 5’8″ and 175 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. She reportedly left her home in Hilton on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.