2023 Lilac Festival Guide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The 125th annual Lilac Festival begins May 12. Highland Park will be full of live music, art, food, and the smell of fully bloomed lilacs until May 21.

The free festival is the largest of its kind in North America and usually draws around half a million visitors.

Guide to activities:

May 12 – Opening Ceremonies, 125th Anniversary Celebration

May 13, 14, 20 & 21 – Art in the Park

May 13 – Wine Tasting Expo & Lilac Parade

May 20 – Craft Beer Expo

May 17 – Seniors Day – Senior citizens can enjoy special entertainment on the Lilac Center Stage, lunch specials, and more time to view the gardens and lilacs.

May 20 & 21 – Second Annual Health & Wellness Experience

May 21 – Lilac 10k, 5k and Donut Dash

This year’s festival will run for ten days in a row instead of three weekends in a row as it did for 2021 and 2022. There will be over 120 musical performances from local and national acts.

“A lot of people don’t realize the wealth and depth and breadth of good talent there is here in Rochester,” Lilac Festival Producer Jeff Springut said. “And a lot of these bands, as I’ve mentioned, are breaking out of Rochester and playing around the country.”

Having a lot of local bands is important for the organization, but local doesn’t mean the same music taste.

“The headliners, I guess the overall flavor of this year’s headliners and festival is variety,” Springut said.

Springut says he has gone from New York to Nashville to Dallas to find some of these bands. The lineup will have music all the way from 50s and 60s oldies to New Orleans R&B.

“I got to tell you, one of the things I love about Rochester, I love about Monroe County is we’re a festival town,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said.

Headliners like the local Zac Brown Tribute Band, Mikaela Davis and The Record Company from Los Angeles will be joining the 10-day free festival that over 500,000 people attend every year.

Lineup for the headliners. You can learn more about the acts here.

Sneezy – May 12

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong – May 12

Shine – May 13

Zac Brown Tribute Band – May 13

The Iguanas, The Seven Wonders – May 14

The Seven Wonders – May 14

Public Water Supply – May 15

Mikaela Davis – May 15

Organ Fairchild – May 16

Sam Grisman Project – May 16

Root Shock – May 17

Blue Sky Brothers – May 17

Stunt Double – May 18

Almost Queen – May 18

The Founders – May 19

The Record Company – May 19

Shamarr Allen – May 20

Big Eyed Phish – May 20

Workingman’s Dead – May 21

Into the Now – May 21

Lineup for supporting talent:

Personal Blend – May 12

Silver Streak, MoChester – May 13

Sofrito, BB Dang – May 14

Big Blue House – May 15

Digglers Bridge – May 16

Inside Out – May 17

Mothership, Hello City – May 18

Steve Grills & The Roadmasters– May 19

The Medicinals, Hello City – May 20

Head to the Roots, Vintage Pistol, Judah – May 21

Parking:

Lot 1: Main Lot (best for main festival site) – Diagonally across the street from 1111 Elmwood Avenue, Elmwood Avenue is south of the Lilac Festival site. Enter from direction of Elmwood Avenue/Goodman Street.

(best for main festival site) – Diagonally across the street from Elmwood Avenue is south of the Lilac Festival site. Enter from direction of Elmwood Avenue/Goodman Street. Lot 2: Goodman Street Lot (best for Pansy Bed & lilacs) – Located at 1065 Elmwood Avenue , along Goodman Street. Enter from Elmwood Avenue or Goodman Street.

(best for Pansy Bed & lilacs) – Located at , along Goodman Street. Enter from Elmwood Avenue or Goodman Street. Lot 3: Elmwood Avenue, Lot 1201 Elmwood Avenue – FREE QUICK SHUTTLE to Festival Site and Art in the Park. Former location of the Rochester Psych Center.

The festival first started in 1898, in sync with the blooming of the most extensive collection of lilacs in the Northeast, featuring more than 1800 bushes and over 500 different varieties. It’s hosted by Monroe County, the City of Rochester, and Visit Rochester. Complete event information here.