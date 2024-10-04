2024 Courage Bowl: St. John Fisher players know it’s bigger than football.

2024 Courage Bowl Preview between St. John Fisher and Brockport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – On Saturday at 1 p.m., St. John Fisher and Brockport will play in the 19th annual Courage Bowl. The football game has become a staple in the Rochester community.

Since 2005, St. John Fisher has played either the University of Rochester, Alfred State, or SUNY Brockport in the game, which benefits Camp Good Days. During the game, children with cancer or sickle cell anemia take part as honorary coaches and cheerleaders.

“Some people don’t possess the ability to do what I do and that’s play college football or live a normal life. Kind of gives me a sense of gratitude for my situation and I’m gonna do my best to play my best for them,” said graduate senior Gordon Wester.

In the summer, Wester volunteered with Camp Good Days, so it’s a cause especially close to his heart.

“I’ve really seen first hand of how well they do their operations and really make a difference in kids and their families lives,” said Wester.

The college football game isn’t the only time Camp Good Days partners with local football teams. In September, Victor and Canandaigua played in the Teddi Bowl, which provides the same experience at the high-school level.

“When I was in high school I actually played in the Teddi Bowl with Victor and Canandaigua, so it’s kind of cool to have that experience in high school and then come here and play for Brockport vs. Fisher too,” said senior Zach Dreisbach.

For the players, the Teddi Bowl and the Courage Bowl allow them to see life from a different perspective. For the children with cancer and sickle cell anemia, they get to be a part of the action. While their fight doesn’t stop, they get to fight alongside two football teams going into battle.

“It’s kind of cool to have them come out at the practice, meet them at the luncheon, and have them on the sideline for the game. Be able to have them feel like they’re part of the team, that aspect, and get the crowd out here too, it’s a great atmosphere for them,” said Dreisbach.

The 2024 Courage Bowl is on Saturday at 1 p.m. at SUNY Brockport.