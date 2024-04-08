2024 Solar Eclipse: People from all over travel to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WEHC) – Rochester was in the direct path of totality for the 2024 Solar Eclipse and it meant the city turned into a mini vacation spot for tens of thousands of people looking to catch a glimpse of the sky.

“We lived in Canandaigua for a while, so it was fun to see all the different stuff that’s come up since we moved,” said Carolyn Rosenzweig, who drove in from Michigan with her husband.

Unfortunately, the Rosenzweig’s were disappointed about the cloudy sky.

Mat’s parents, Jim and Brenda Mlodzinski, were also “bummed,” but were still excited about seeing their son for the weekend.

“The eclipse just happened to be here at the same time,” said Jim Mlodzinski, who also joked that they were more excited to see the sun in the sky.

Debbie McPhillips won the award for longest travelers that I talked to. Her family drove up from Virginia and it was their first time in Rochester.

“We knew we wanted to come somewhere we could drive again, so this was a good distance,” said McPhillips.

Traffic might be the biggest bummer, but Rochester still provided a cool experience for those who came.