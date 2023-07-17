21-year-old man arrested for deadly Midland Avenue hit-and-run

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police have arrested 21-year old Marcheri Spencer, from Rochester, for the June 30 hit-and-run on Midland Avenue.

The pedestrian, 61-year-old Evellin Santos of Rochester, died from her injuries on July 3. Investigators were able to identify that the vehicle that hit her was a red Ford Explorer and recovered the SUV during a traffic stop on July 4.

The investigation into the driver of the vehicle continued, and on July 12, Spencer was charged with leaving the scene of an incident involving death and taken to Monroe County Jail.

