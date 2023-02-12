22 veterans take their own lives every day. Workout event raises awareness of veteran suicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Working up a sweat for a good cause. Nova Fitness Gym on East Main Street held a workout event on Saturday to honor all the veterans who lost their lives to suicide. 22 veterans take their own lives every day. To honor those vets, participants did 22 movements, 22 reps each, and had a moment of silence at the 22nd minute of the workout.

“I think it’s very important to bring awareness to it. My son is a Marine and he lost five friends in just four years,” said Melissa Valdez, event organizer.

The event also raised money for service dogs for veterans.