26-year-old dies after being hit by a car Friday night

Rochester Police say they responded to Portland Avenue and Norton Street at 11 p.m. Friday after a person was hit by a car.

They say they saw a man laying on the road when they arrived. The vehicle that hit the man was also there.

Officials say the man was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Officers conducted a sobriety test on the driver at the scene. They say there are no charges filed against the driver at this time.