27 ‘Young Entrepreneurs’ from area schools pitch their business plans

'Young Entrepreneurs' pitch their business plans

Inspiring students with the spirit of entrepreneurship: On Thursday, 27 students at the Golisano Institute’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy got the opportunity to pitch business ideas to investors.

Based on the appeal and merit of the students’ ideas, representatives from local businesses will give the students start-up funding.

News10NBC spoke with one of the students Thursday night.

“My business is a prom-dating website that pairs students together — the ones that might not have that strong social skills or might be too shy to ask. That’s what my website does,” said Veer Kothari, a Pittsford Sutherland student and CEO of Prom Pairs.

Three students also were selected to compete in the national championship against students from 14 other states.

The Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) was started in 2004 to help transform students between the ages of 11 and 18 into confident entrepreneurs. the students, ages 11 through 18, from several area schools are enrolled in the YEA! program at Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship. All students who graduate from YEA