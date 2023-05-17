GUILTY: Hussain convicted of manslaughter in 2018 Schoharie limo crash
By WNYT
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Published: May 17, 2023 – 12:39 PM
Nauman Hussain in Schoharie County Court moments after he was found guilty of 20 counts of manslaughter in the 2018 Schoharie limo crash.
Nauman Hussain, the operator of the limousine company involved in the deadly 2018 Schoharie crash that killed 20 people, has been found guilty of second-degree manslaughter.
The verdict came after a day and a half of deliberations.
The jury began weighing the evidence Tuesday afternoon. They resumed Wednesday morning, and around lunchtime asked the judge for definitions of the charges — manslaughter second degree and criminally negligent homicide.
Hussain was accused of not getting proper work done on the limo, not getting it inspected and maintaining the brakes on the Ford Excursion stretch limo.
Sentencing has been set for May 31 at 9:30 a.m.
NewsChannel 13 will have complete, team coverage of this verdict on our newscasts starting Live at 4 and on WNYT.com.
