Senior students and senior citizens celebrate joint prom together

FAIRPORT, N.Y. – It’s prom season at high schools around the Rochester community, and at one senior living residence in Fairport.

Senior students from Fairport High School, along with residents at Solstice Senior Living, celebrated a joint prom on Saturday night.

Solstice invited students who volunteer there regularly to celebrate an early prom with them as a thank you.

The senior ball is a party that solstice residents and Fairport students have had together before, but this was the first one post pandemic.