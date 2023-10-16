3-Alarm fire damages apartment building on Pullman Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department arrived in two minutes after getting a report of a fire at 49 Pullman Ave. around 8:12 p.m. on Sunday.

RFD said when they got there, there was a large amount of black smoke coming from the large 12-unit, two-story apartment building.

Firefighters found heavy fire in the kitchen on the first floor, extending to the second floor. Only two units in the building were occupied, and the residents were were able to escape with no injuries after being alerted by smoke detectors. The Red Cross will be assisting those occupants.

An investigation determined the cause of the fire to be an electrical issue. No civilians or firefighters were injured.