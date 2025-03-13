3-hour rope rescue operation saves 2 people trapped by waterfall in Ontario County

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — A dramatic rope rescue unfolded on Tuesday. Two people found themselves trapped by a waterfall in Conklin Gulley, Naples.

Rope rescue teams from various areas responded to the scene. The Middlesex Hose Company provided photos showing the challenging rescue operation.

The rescue mission took over three hours to complete.

