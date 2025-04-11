3 people dead after small plane crashes near Boca Raton Airport in Florida

Three people onboard a small plane died after it crashed Friday morning near the Boca Raton Airport in Florida.

One person on the ground sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Michael LaSalle, the Boca Raton Fire Rescue Assistant Chief, said at a news conference.

The plane’s pilot reported rudder issues shortly before the crash, a source with knowledge of the situation told NBC News.

The Cessna 310 aircraft left the Boca Raton Airport when it went down around 10:20 a.m. ET. It was headed to Tallahassee International Airport.

The plane seemed to circle in the air before turning back toward the airport in Boca Raton, NBC South Florida reported. Witnesses who work in the area reported seeing the aircraft flying low and then felt the building shake.

The plane burst into flames after it crashed, according to the news station.

It’s believed the person injured drove through a fireball and crashed into a tree, LaSalle said.

Video showed debris scattered across a roadway and on train tracks, the station reported. What appeared to be two bodies could be seen in the debris as well as a damaged vehicle, NBC South Florida reported.

Police said in a post on X just before 11 a.m. that the area of Military Trail and Glades Road was closed due to the crash.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

“On behalf of the city, we express our heartbreak at this tragic loss of life,” Mayor Scott Singer said at the news conference.

The Boca Raton airport briefly closed following the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.