3 people from Rochester arrested in connection with Mall at Greece Ridge jewelry store robbery

GREECE, N.Y. – Three people were arrested in connection with a jewelry store robbery at Dubai Jewelry in the Mall at Greece Ridge. The robbery happened on January 6.

News10NBC obtained surveillance video of people wearing face masks rushing into the store and smashing displays. You can watch that footage by clicking here.

On Wednesday, February 5, SWAT teams executed a high-risk search warrant at an address on Remington Street and three other Rochester locations. Evidence linked to the robbery was recovered during the searches and three people from Rochester were arrested.

Michael Ruiz, 28, who is on parole for robbery, Jahrusalem Smith, 30, and Destiny Allen, 41, were each charged with robbery, grand larceny, and criminal mischief.