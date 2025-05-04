3 people go to hospital after car crashes into building on Hudson Avenue

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A car crashed into a building on Hudson Avenue and Upper Falls Boulevard early Sunday morning, sending three people to the hospital. News10NBC was at the scene just before 4 a.m.

The front of the car was crushed, and airbags deployed. Police reported minimal damage to the building.

Three passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and the driver received a ticket for not having a license, police said.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI